The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,562 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $6,635,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 728,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $365.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.00. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

