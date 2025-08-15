The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $194.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

