The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Sells £118,641.34 in Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 194,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.83), for a total value of £118,641.34 ($160,521.36).

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.76) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £93.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 33 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.29) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

