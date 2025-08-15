The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Home Depot worth $1,834,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

