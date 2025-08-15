Tejara Capital Ltd Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Golar LNG accounts for about 1.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.5%

GLNG opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

