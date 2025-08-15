Tejara Capital Ltd Takes $2.29 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 80,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.89% and a negative return on equity of 224.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

