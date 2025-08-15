Tejara Capital Ltd Takes $1.29 Million Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 95,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth about $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEC. Citigroup began coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

