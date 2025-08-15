Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New $741,000 Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.19% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CMP opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMP

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.