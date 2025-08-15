Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $4.77 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The business had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

