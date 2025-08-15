Tejara Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.18% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRVI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

TRVI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

