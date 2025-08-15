Tejara Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 288.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,011 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.