Tejara Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 201.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,607 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.