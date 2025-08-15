Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 749,528 Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 749,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,240,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 237,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.48.

Ur Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.97. Ur Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Ur Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.