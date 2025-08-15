Tacita Capital Inc Sells 964 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

