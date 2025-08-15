Tacita Capital Inc Sells 2,640 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 906,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 661,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,826,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

