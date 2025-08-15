Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 68,128 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 197.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Orla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.