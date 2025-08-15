Tacita Capital Inc Has $47,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

