Tacita Capital Inc Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3%

Oracle stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

