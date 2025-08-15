Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) SVP Victoria L. Gutierrez Sells 134 Shares

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) SVP Victoria L. Gutierrez sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $10,807.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,259.55. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SYY stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,694,000 after acquiring an additional 183,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

