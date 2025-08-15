Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

