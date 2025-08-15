Summer Road LLC Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Summer Road LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Coeur Mining makes up about 0.0% of Summer Road LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 668,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $1,002,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 670,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,217.60. This represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,522 shares of company stock worth $1,882,391 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $11.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

