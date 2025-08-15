Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) a C$22.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40.

Insider Activity at IsoEnergy

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total transaction of C$146,520.00. Also, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.77, for a total transaction of C$122,101.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,563. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

