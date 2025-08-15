State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $84,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 738,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 63,777 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.99 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

