State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $181.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.