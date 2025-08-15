State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR opened at $181.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.60.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- How AEP Became a Critical AI Infrastructure Play
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.