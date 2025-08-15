State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,669,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,930 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 5.4% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,827,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $417.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day moving average is $356.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.