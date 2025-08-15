State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 499 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after buying an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after buying an additional 809,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 608,656 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
