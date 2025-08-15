Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.65.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 66.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

