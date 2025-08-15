Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.32%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

