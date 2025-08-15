Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPHR. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,100,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 802,098 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.