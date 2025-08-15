SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Position Reduced by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 146,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.