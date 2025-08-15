SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Increased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.