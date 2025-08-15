SouthState Corp Invests $29,000 in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $421,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,104 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,398 shares of company stock worth $392,582,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

