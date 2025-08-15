Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

GRMN stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

