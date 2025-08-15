Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

