Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after buying an additional 362,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after buying an additional 301,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,747,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.2%

XYL opened at $141.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

