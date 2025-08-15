Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Drops By 88.5%

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, adecreaseof88.5% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Rheinmetall stock opened at $382.89 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $101.31 and a one year high of $439.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.50.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

