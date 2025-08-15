Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after acquiring an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $667,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shopify Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $144.27 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.