Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises approximately 1.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlas Energy Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 6.0%

AESI stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.