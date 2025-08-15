Seven Grand Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lineage accounts for 2.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.09% of Lineage worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 170.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth $74,000.

LINE stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

LINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

