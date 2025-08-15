Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

