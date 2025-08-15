Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

