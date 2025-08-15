Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $57,324,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after buying an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after buying an additional 548,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,329,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,287 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

