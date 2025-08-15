Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $99,364,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 557,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $92.00 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

