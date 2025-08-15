Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of L stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $95.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

