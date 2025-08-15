Sector Gamma AS Sells 80,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 755,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,390,000 after acquiring an additional 59,473 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.