Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up 1.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.27% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $10.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

