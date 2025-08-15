Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

Save The World Air Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, adecreaseof77.0% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Save The World Air Trading Up 9.2%

Save The World Air stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.02. Save The World Air has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Get Save The World Air alerts:

Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Save The World Air

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Save The World Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save The World Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.