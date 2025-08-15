Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Salesforce worth $1,122,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 63.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CRM opened at $233.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.05 and a 200-day moving average of $276.65. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $12,082,694 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.