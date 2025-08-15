Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £149.49 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($202.26).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 101 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($203.61).

On Monday, June 9th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £200.02 ($270.63).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 151 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £376.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 167 ($2.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre Insurance Group last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 7.64 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

