RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 392,000 shares, agrowthof591.4% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RWE Stock Down 2.6%

RWEOY stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. RWE has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. RWE had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, analysts predict that RWE will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

